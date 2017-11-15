Ashley Graham Styled This Sparkling Top With the Perfect Shoes at the Whitney Art Party

Ashley Graham Rex Shutterstock

The Whitney Museum of American Art attracted some edgy style statements from guests at its annual Art Party on Tuesday in New York City.

As part of the soiree, Ashley Graham co-chaired an intimate dinner with artist Raúl de Nieves, featuring a special performance by rapper Young Paris. The supermodel had on a sequins top and a body-hugging corset skirt by Markarian with minimalist black sandals.

Attendees included football star Victor Cruz, and actress Nina Dobrev, who had on an embroidered black Versace dress with Christian Louboutin pumps. Louboutin’s Harler colorblock leather pointed-toe pump features a wide ankle cuff and a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $895.

The event was sponsored by Birkenstock, benefiting the Whitney’s Independent Study program, one of the leading post-graduate programs in studio art and curatorial or critical studies. For the celebration, artist Trisha Baga created a sculpture, titled Orpheus, made of carved volcanic tufo stones, tempera paint, glue and Birkenstock fragments.

“We’re very grateful to Birkenstock as a first-time sponsor of the Whitney Art Party,” said Scott Rothkopf, deputy director for programs. “Their support makes a direct and meaningful difference to our educational programs, which are a cornerstone of all we do.”

Birkenstock’s pop-up store, located across the street from the museum, at 90 Gansevoort St., is open through Dec. 24.

The lifestyle label has been named as the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards’ Brand of the Year. The invitation-only FN Achievement Awards will be held Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York, sponsored by FFANY, FDRA, Zappos Luxury and Ruffino Wine.