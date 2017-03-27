‘Westworld’ Costume Designer’s Favorite Wardrobe Moment Is Surprising, Teases Season 2 Style

Thandie Newton as Maeve wears Old West-inspired boots and dresses on "Westworld." REX Shutterstock.

Thandie Newton shimmered in sequins and pink heels on Saturday at Paleyfest in Los Angeles.

The “Westworld” actress rocked an ornately designed dress from Erdem’s pre-fall 2017 collection that featured skirt with sequins, and she teamed it with braided T-strap peep-toe heels.

She sat alongside Evan Rachel Wood, who looked sleek in a black tuxedo shirt with a dark blue blazer and trousers, and black pumps that had studs.

The women took part in a panel with castmates on their HBO science fiction-Western drama, where they discussed confusing plot points and teased season 2.

In the series, Newton portrays android brothel madam Maeve Millay, and wears Old West-inspired boots while charming human customers in the Mariposa Saloon.

Ane Crabtree designed the costumes for the series (except for the pilot), and shared with Footwear News at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last month that the best style statements have yet to come. But fans will have to wait, as “Westworld” season 2 won’t return until 2018.

“Some of the moments haven’t happened on screen yet,” Crabtree said of future seasons. “I’ve designed some moments with the hope that we will use them one day.”

Crabtree said that much of the footwear is antique in season 1, but she didn’t have time to design them because of time constraints, adding that she didn’t want footwear “to be indicative of a specific time.”

Some background characters had on shoes shopped from Boot Barn.

The series is set in a dystopian future, where robot characters are routinely pulled out of an Old West-style theme park into the real world for maintenance. However, in season 1’s plotline, Newton’s spitfire character becomes aware of the charade, and concocts a plan to rescue herself and fellow androids.

Maeve’s realization created one of Crabtree’s favorite wardrobe moments because of its empowering message.

“Westworld” costume designer Ane Crabtree said her favorite scene included Maeve wearing a black coat. “This was about women taking over and getting power,” she said. REX Shutterstock.

“I did love Thandie when she was leaving and donned the black jacket of the workers,” Crabtree recalled, “and she said ‘This is my most powerful, besides being naked,’ I was like, ‘right on, sister.’”

“This was about women taking over and getting power — Evan Rachel Woods and Thandie,” she added. “You think it’s one thing, but then the tables are turned.”

“Westworld” season 2 will air in 2018.