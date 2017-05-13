Here’s How to Watch Katy Perry & More at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango Red Carpet Live Stream

Katy Perry. REX Shutterstock.

The biggest names and emerging talent in music will showcase their artistry in style at the KIIS-FM Wang Tango concert in Los Angeles. And all of the buzzy moments are available to watch at home with this year’s Wango Tango live stream.

Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and more entertainers will hit the red carpet beginning around 3:30 p.m. through 5 p.m. in slick head-to-toe fashion, and then the live stream will switch to the L.A. radio station’s full concert, which has annually attracted heavy-hitters in the industry.

Katy Perry wears a Stella McCartney red fringe blazer and sequined sneakers at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Some of the other performers include Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly with Camila Cabello, Zeddd, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus and Halsey.

Noah Cyrus performing with Labrinth at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

It would be no surprise if Perry appeared in her namesake footwear line on the red carpet or onstage. At the iHeartRadio Music concert in March, she did a high kick in Jimmy Choo heels on the red carpet and then rocked the house during a performance while wearing her sparkling Katy Perry brand shoes.

Click here to view the red carpet Wango Tango live stream.