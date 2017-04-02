Here’s How to Watch the 2017 ACM Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Dierks Bentley (left) and Luke Bryan host the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The biggest names and emerging talent in country music will be celebrated at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music).

Musicians Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will serve as the 52nd annual ceremony’s hosts, airing tonight live from Las Vegas on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT! Country music's party of the year kicks off on the #ACMs Red Carpet at 6pm ET/3pm PT! https://t.co/qTwcFBEOse — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 2, 2017

There’s no doubt that when the stars align tonight, there will be plenty of fashionable moments on the red carpet from boldface names such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, among others.

And fortunately, the style statements will be available to watch for free when the official pre-show airs via live stream on Twitter at 6 p.m. ET.

Can’t-miss performances include country music’s reigning couple McGraw and Hill debuting their new song “Speak To a Girl,” Cole Swindell and Bently rocking out “Flatliner,” and Underwood and Keith Urban performing “The Fighter.”

Florida Georgia Line will take the stage with the Backstreet Boys and entertain with a medley of hits.

Presenters include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliott Sadler, Miss America Savvy Shields, and Bubba Wallace.

