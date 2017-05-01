Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Met Gala Fashion Live Stream Free

The 2017 Met Gala red carpet arrivals will stream live via social media platforms presented by Vogue and E! News. REX Shutterstock.

The Met Gala is known as “fashion’s biggest night out” for a good reason — the mouthwatering roster of celebrities who arrive on the red carpet styled to perfection.

And while the stars align at the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, the excitement can be viewed live from your screen via social media platforms.

Tune in tomorrow at 7 p.m. EDT for live coverage of the #MetGala red carpet: https://t.co/iap1D06d2K — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 30, 2017

This year the soiree honors Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Vogue’s Facebook Live page will present the red carpet arrivals with 360-degree angles — perfect for capturing head-to-toe style — beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The E! channel will also offer obsessive coverage of the gala, highlighting arrivals, interviews and after-parties.

In addition to an on-air broadcast, “Live From The Red Carpet: The 2017 Met Gala,” the network will offer the content for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on the E! News Facebook Live page, as well as coverage on the E! News mobile app, available at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and across E! News social networking channels on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

