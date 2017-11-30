Your Favorite Angels Can’t Stop Wearing the Balmain x Victoria’s Secret Capsule Collection

View Slideshow Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Adriana Lima, and Jasmine Tookes show off their favorite looks inspired by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway at the brand's event in New York. Rex Shutterstock

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai officially aired last night and in celebration of the runway looks, a few of your favorite angels hosted a shopping event at the brand’s flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York.

The catwalk queens came out wearing ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the Balmain x Victoria’s Secret lingerie capsule collection featured at the show in China.

Jasmine Tookes wears black and white outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Jasmine Tookes wore an elegant black and white top and pencil skirt with standout black sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti that featured a crystal buckle.

Romee Strijd, on the other hand, embraced fall in a plaid bra and black pointed pumps.

Perhaps the most striking ensemble of the evening was courtesy of Josephine Skriver, who opted for a bedazzled corset bra that’s hard to miss.

The Victoria’s Secret x Balmain collection is in stores starting today, so find one closest to you and stock up before they sell out.

Romee Strijd switches things up and rocks plaid. Rex Shutterstock

Josephine Skriver opts for an elegant pant suit. Rex Shutterstock

