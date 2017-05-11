Victoria’s Secret Museum Launches an Exhibit Celebrating Its 2016 Fashion Show & History

The Victoria's Secret Museum presents outfits worn during the brand's 2016 Paris fashion show.

Some of the head-to-toe styles presented last year at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris’ Grand Palais now have an afterlife.

The wardrobe that hit the runway is now included in a special exhibition, which celebrates the history of the lingerie brand’s big event, at the Victoria’s Secret Museum, located at the Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret Museum presents outfits worn during the brand’s 2016 Paris fashion show. REX Shutterstock.

The 2016 star-studded lingerie presentation was quite the event. Bella Hadid made her debut as an Angel on the runway with 51 models, including her sister, Gigi, and Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk and Taylor Hill, all strutting down the 115-foot catwalk.