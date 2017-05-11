Victoria’s Secret Museum Launches an Exhibit Celebrating Its 2016 Fashion Show & History

Some of the head-to-toe styles presented last year at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris’ Grand Palais now have an afterlife.
The wardrobe that hit the runway is now included in a special exhibition, which celebrates the history of the lingerie brand’s big event, at the Victoria’s Secret Museum, located at the Fifth Avenue store in New York City.
The 2016 star-studded lingerie presentation was quite the event. Bella Hadid made her debut as an Angel on the runway with 51 models, including her sister, Gigi, and Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk and Taylor Hill, all strutting down the 115-foot catwalk.
Jasmine Tookes donned the Fantasy Bra set with $3 million worth of diamonds and emeralds.
Sexy lingerie merits sexy shoes, so the label tapped Brian Atwood to produce the footwear after he took on the task the previous year. “We knew these shoes had to be showstoppers and really capture the grandeur that is Paris,” Atwood previously told FN ahead of the show.
For 2017, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will take place in Shanghai, China. In March, the Angels toured the country.
Click through the gallery to see more of the wardrobe from the exhibition.
Want More?
A Closer Look at the Racy Stocking Boots Gigi Hadid Wore at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Bruno Mars Performs in Heels During Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Adriana Lima’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looks Through the Years
The Best Instagrams From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Gigi and Bella Hadid Wore Very Sparkly Outfits to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party