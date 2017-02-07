Victoria Beckham Is Loving This Color Combination Lately

Victoria Beckham wearing a dress from her collection. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid to try unexpected color combinations.

Despite the fact that she often wears darker hues, the designer has been stepping out lately in bright orange and blue. On Monday, she wore an orange dress with button detailing paired with bright blue leather V-cut pumps from her collection.

Victoria Beckham wearing a dress and pumps from her own collection. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Beckham’s pumps. REX Shutterstock

The dress and leather pumps are part of Beckham’s pre-fall ’17 collection and feature a skinny metal heel and open front. Beckham was also spotted wearing them in black — available on her website for $718 in cognac and white, too — with a red sweater dress also from her collection.

Last month, Beckham wore orange and blue to attend the Woolmark Prize Show in Paris. She pared her oversized burnt-orange pants with a simple, silky light-blue button-down top.

Victoria Beckham wearing a look from her collection. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham wearing a look from her collection. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham wearing items from her collection. Splash

Victoria Beckham pumps. Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, Beckham’s husband, David Beckham, is embroiled in a bit of controversy in the couple’s native U.K. Some emails written by Beckham were leaked this week in which the former soccer star apparently tried to use his work with UNICEF to gain a knighthood honor and was apparently very angry when he was denied one. Neither David nor Victoria have commented publicly on the situation.