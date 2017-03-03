Victoria Beckham Says Her New Yeezys Were a Hit With Her Kids

Victoria Beckham wearing a dress from her collection.
Many people around the world probably already knew that Victoria Beckham was a pretty cool mom, and now we know her kids agree, too.

In an Instagram story today, she posted a photo wearing a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sneakers. “My new workout trainers were a hit with the kids!” she wrote.

That’s no surprise given that her oldest son, Brooklyn, who turns 18 on Saturday, has long been a fan of Yeezys, as has Victoria’s husband, David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham Instagram YeezysVictoria Beckham shared this photo of her Yeezys on Instagram. Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham YeezysBrooklyn Beckahm wearing Yeezy Boost 350s in Moonrock. Splash.
Brooklyn Beckham YeezysBrooklyn Beckham, with mom Victoria, wearing Yeezy Boost 350s in Moonrock. Splash.

It’s slightly shocking to see Victoria wearing sneakers. After all, the former Spice Girls member and now-established fashion designer is most often seen in stilettos, even when she’s traveling.

Victoria Beckham StyleVictoria Beckham wearing a dress and pumps from her own collection. REX Shutterstock
Victoria Beckham Cannes Film FestivalVictoria Beckham wearing platform pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Maybe soon we’ll see the whole Beckham family together in their Yeezys.

