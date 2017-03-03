Victoria Beckham Says Her New Yeezys Were a Hit With Her Kids

Victoria Beckham wearing a dress from her collection. REX Shutterstock

Many people around the world probably already knew that Victoria Beckham was a pretty cool mom, and now we know her kids agree, too.

In an Instagram story today, she posted a photo wearing a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sneakers. “My new workout trainers were a hit with the kids!” she wrote.

That’s no surprise given that her oldest son, Brooklyn, who turns 18 on Saturday, has long been a fan of Yeezys, as has Victoria’s husband, David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of her Yeezys on Instagram. Instagram

Brooklyn Beckahm wearing Yeezy Boost 350s in Moonrock. Splash.

Brooklyn Beckham, with mom Victoria, wearing Yeezy Boost 350s in Moonrock. Splash.

It’s slightly shocking to see Victoria wearing sneakers. After all, the former Spice Girls member and now-established fashion designer is most often seen in stilettos, even when she’s traveling.

Victoria Beckham wearing a dress and pumps from her own collection. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham wearing platform pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Maybe soon we’ll see the whole Beckham family together in their Yeezys.

Want more?

Man Robbed of Sneakers in Broad Daylight After ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost Release

Nick Jonas Arrives for Paris Fashion Week Wearing Yeezys

Here’s a Rare Look Inside the World of a Yeezy Reseller