Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski Both Turn Heads With Their Bra Shirts in the Same Week

Summer may be coming to an end, but it doesn’t appear that way for Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski. The two stars flawlessly rocked a popular warm weather trend in the same week and we’re loving it.

They both went full summer mode by recently wearing a tie-up bra as a top, and they each managed to pull it off in their own unique way. Ratajkowski took on the trend first and donned a white spaghetti strapped bra with light, high-waisted jeans. She made her look more elegant by accessorizing with a black clutch featuring a tassel on the side and matching leather 3.5-inch heels embellished with silver broaches on the straps.

Hudgens went a different direction and opted for a gingham coordinating set from ready-to-wear brand, For Love & Lemons, which she wore to attend a secret Lorde concert in Los Angeles, Calif. She went bolder with her accessories as the actress slipped on bright red sunglasses and a pair of extremely furry heels. The fur appeared on the front strap of the shoe with the rest of it being a silver color that perfectly complemented her outfit. Maybe she’s welcoming fall after all with all this fur?

Go ahead and get a closer look at their incredible ensembles below.

Always love seeing @lordemusic such a talent 😍 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Fight night 🥊thanks for the free rides @lyft #teamlyft A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Liudmila Heartbreaker sandals, $683; levelshoes.com

