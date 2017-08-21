Ellie Goulding Stomps Out Onstage in These Classic Boots & More Celeb Style at V Festival

View Slideshow (L-R): Ellie Goulding, Cher Lloyd and Jason Derulo at V Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Yesterday at V Festival, Rihanna and Jay Z were rushed offstage during a security breach. According to The Sun, “over 20 emergency support officers stormed the exclusive backstage bar area, throwing aside tables and tackling men to the floor who had rushed into the zone.” Drama aside, there were plenty of other celebs at the British festival at Weston Park, Staffordshire, who made waves with their performances and their footwear.

Ellie Goulding, 30, took the stage on Sunday — belting out new and old hits — in an all-black ensemble, complete with platform Dr. Martens boots. The Jadon 8-Eye boot is equipped with a PVC platform designed for added height, making the “Burn” singer stand out. The classic leather lace-up style seems to be a favorite of hers; last year Dr. Martens tweeted a photo of the pop star wearing the same boots.

Ellie Goulding wears Dr. Martens platform boots on stage. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, hit-maker Jason Derulo sported fire-engine-red high-top sneakers for his racy set on Sunday, which received some backlash for being “inappropriate.”

Jason Derulo takes the stage at V Festival on Sunday. REX Shutterstock

Off stage — former “90210” star Jessica Lowndes sported sensible black Nike sneakers with distressed jeans for the occasion.

Jessica Lowndes sports Nike sneakers at V Festival. REX Shutterstock

To check out more celebs at V Festival, click through the gallery.

Want more?

DJ Khaled Does a Ridiculous Dance at Billboard Hot 100 Festival in These Iconic Air Jordans

Kim Kardashian Sports the Clear-Shoe Trend Again — Plus, a Long Leather Coat

Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to the Weeknd and Wears The Row Slipper Flats