Tyga Launches BoohooMan Collection — And the Brand Has 50-Percent Off Everything

By / 1 hour ago
tyga, boohoo, boohooman
Tyga x BoohooMan.
Courtesy of Boohoo

BoohooMan celebrated its U.S. launch with the debut of a new collaboration with Tyga.

The British brand presented the collection on Tuesday in Los Angeles, highlighting a range of flannel, hoodies, distressed denim, T-shirts and more styles inspired by the rapper’s look  even down to the shoes, with models rocking his favorite sneaker brand, Vans.

Related
All the Standout Sneaker Style At the Premiere of the Tupac Shakur Biopic

tyga, boohooman, boohoo Tyga x BoohooMan’s collection. Courtesy of boohooMAN

Guests included Christina Milian, Stassie Karanikolaou and Kyle, who performed his hit “iSpy.”

The Tyga x BoohooMan collection is currently available on Boohoo.com, with tops starting at $4. The label is running a promotion for 50-percent off everything, and in addition to apparel and accessories, the e-retailer also offers a range of men’s and women’s shoes.

christina milian, boohoo Christina Milian at Tyga x BoohooMan’s collection launch. Courtesy of boohooMAN

Among the men’s footwear, the brand sells sandals, high-top trainers, chelsea boots, canvas shoes, slip-ons and formal styles under $60.

The women’s shoes include over-the-knee boots, sandals, pumps, loafers and more styles under $80.

Boohooman, sandals, shoes, boohoo Boohooman suede strap sandals; $36; Boohoo.com. Courtesy of Boohoo

Want More?

Kylie Jenner Rocks Tamara Mellon Heels At Pretty Little Thing’s U.S.A. Launch

Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Pink Pumps — and Not Much Else — for Tyga’s 27th Birthday

North West Rocks Kiddie Vans at Kylie Jenner’s Ferrari-Themed Party for Tyga’s Son

Tyga Launches L.A. Gear Liquid Silver L.A. Lights Sneakers At Footaction