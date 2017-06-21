Tyga Launches BoohooMan Collection — And the Brand Has 50-Percent Off Everything

Tyga x BoohooMan. Courtesy of Boohoo

BoohooMan celebrated its U.S. launch with the debut of a new collaboration with Tyga.

The British brand presented the collection on Tuesday in Los Angeles, highlighting a range of flannel, hoodies, distressed denim, T-shirts and more styles inspired by the rapper’s look — even down to the shoes, with models rocking his favorite sneaker brand, Vans.

Tyga x BoohooMan’s collection. Courtesy of boohooMAN

Guests included Christina Milian, Stassie Karanikolaou and Kyle, who performed his hit “iSpy.”

The Tyga x BoohooMan collection is currently available on Boohoo.com, with tops starting at $4. The label is running a promotion for 50-percent off everything, and in addition to apparel and accessories, the e-retailer also offers a range of men’s and women’s shoes.

Christina Milian at Tyga x BoohooMan’s collection launch. Courtesy of boohooMAN

Among the men’s footwear, the brand sells sandals, high-top trainers, chelsea boots, canvas shoes, slip-ons and formal styles under $60.

The women’s shoes include over-the-knee boots, sandals, pumps, loafers and more styles under $80.

Boohooman suede strap sandals; $36; Boohoo .com. Courtesy of Boohoo

