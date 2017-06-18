Eve Steps Out in Silver Sandals & More Celebs at ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Premiere

Admittedly, it was “hot as hell” for Eve in London today, she shared on Instagram, but the weather wasn’t the only thing sizzling — so were her shoes.
Stepping onto the blue carpet in sleek style, the rapper-actress teamed a black maxi dress with Sophia Webster’s Layla sandals when she arrived at the “Transformers: The Last Knight” premiere.
The dress featured a scalloped bodice and low-slung neckline, and a skirt that cut at the ankle. She added a pop of color with her silver mirrored-leather sandals by Sophia Webster, which incorporated mint, lilac and coral tassels that swing from polished rose gold chain links.
The shoes retail for $650 on net-a-porter.com.
Some of the other guests who made stylish arrivals included Stephanie Pratt, who had on a see-through red dress with black sandals that featured an ornate cutout pattern and mirrored embellishments.
The men looked dapper on the blue carpet too, including franchise stars Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg, who teamed their suits with dress shoes.
Click through the gallery to view more styles at the premiere.