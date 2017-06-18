Eve Steps Out in Silver Sandals & More Celebs at ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Premiere

View Slideshow L-R: Eve, Josh Duhamel and Stephanie Pratt. REX Shutterstock

Admittedly, it was “hot as hell” for Eve in London today, she shared on Instagram, but the weather wasn’t the only thing sizzling — so were her shoes.

Stepping onto the blue carpet in sleek style, the rapper-actress teamed a black maxi dress with Sophia Webster’s Layla sandals when she arrived at the “Transformers: The Last Knight” premiere.

Eve wears Sophia Webster’s Layla sandals on the blue carpet at the “Transformers: The Last Knight” premiere in London. REX Shutterstock

The dress featured a scalloped bodice and low-slung neckline, and a skirt that cut at the ankle. She added a pop of color with her silver mirrored-leather sandals by Sophia Webster, which incorporated mint, lilac and coral tassels that swing from polished rose gold chain links.

Sophia Webster’s Layla sandals; $650; net-a-porter.com. Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

The shoes retail for $650 on net-a-porter.com.

Some of the other guests who made stylish arrivals included Stephanie Pratt, who had on a see-through red dress with black sandals that featured an ornate cutout pattern and mirrored embellishments.

Stephanie Pratt wears black cutout sandals with metallic embellishments at the “Transformers: The Last Knight” premiere. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Stephanie Pratt’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

The men looked dapper on the blue carpet too, including franchise stars Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg, who teamed their suits with dress shoes.

Josh Duhamel wears a suit with dress shoes on the blue carpet. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to view more styles at the premiere.