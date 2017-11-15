Tracee Ellis Ross Is Red Hot in Cut-Out Dress and Jimmy Choos

Tracee Ellis Ross on the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Will somebody sound the alarm? Trace Ellis Ross sizzled at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 13 in New York. Ross’s all red ensemble added to her chic monochrome coordinating skills — in April, the actress was everyone’s orange crush at a special screening of “Black-ish” in Los Angeles. Shifting over just a smidgen on the color scale Monday night, the 40-year-old quite literally put the “red” in red carpet. It’s anybody’s guess what she’ll don this Sunday Nov. 19 as the host of the 2017 American Music Awards in L.A., where her mother, Diana Ross, will receive a Lifetime Achievement honor.

Ross was sultry meets girly in a mid-driff baring Prabal Gurung dress with ruffles. And while flat brogues were her shoe of choice at the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic last month, Jimmy Choo pumps completed the outfit for this fiery look. In summary, she was the life-sized and high-fashion version of the prominent “dancing girl” emoji. Any surprise that an alluring red lip sealed the deal? Not likely.

