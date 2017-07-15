Topshop Heiress Chloe Green Wears Fendi Sandals for Date With ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks

Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green step out at Catch LA on July 14. Splash

Earlier this month, ‘hot felon’ and rising model Jeremy Meeks made headlines after he was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a luxury yacht in Turkey. At the time, he was allegedly still with his wife of eight years, but last Monday, Meeks filed for separation from his longtime partner with whom they share three kids.

Now, the 33 year-old former convict is taking his relationship with Green more public. Following some poolside PDA on Friday, the pair stepped out for a dinner date at Catch LA.

For the occasion, both went for mostly black ensembles, with Meeks sporting black jeans and a black zip-up jacket with a collarless white button-up underneath. To complete the look, he donned a black fedora style hat and black leather slip-on sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 26 year-old former “Made In Chelsea” star donned a slinky black slip dress from Michelle Mason with statement Fendi pom-pom sandals.

