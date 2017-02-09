Lady Gaga, Lewis Hamilton and More Celebs in the Front Row at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring ’17 Show

Left to right: Sofia Richie, Lady Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta and Lady Gaga.
Tommy Hilfiger was the talk of the fashion world on Wednesday night.

The designer’s spring ’17 runway show debuted his most recent collaboration with model Gigi Hadid. The latest Tommy x Gigi collection was made available immediately following the show, which was set up on the famous boardwalk in Venice, Calif.

Naturally, there were plenty of major celebrities on hand, including Lady Gaga fresh from her Super Bowl LI halftime show, Lewis Hamilton, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie and Rachel Zoe.

While the runway show included plenty of famous models such as Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin and Romee Strijd, there were some up-and-coming models who sat front row to take it all in. Fresh faces Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Kaia Gerber, Lucky Blue Smith and Anwar Hadid were all there as well.

