Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Met Gala Red Carpet Looks From Years Past

View Slideshow Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen REX Shutterstock.

It’s been 10 years since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were seen holding hands at the Met Gala, but this year they will be co-chairing one of the biggest nights in fashion. On Monday, the couple will make their way up the Met steps, along with Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry, who have also been announced as co-chairs.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 2007 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The duo have attended many Met Galas through the years, making them one of the most talked-about couples and most anticipated red carpet arrivals.

In 2008, which marked their first Met Gala appearance as an official couple, Bündchen opted for a pale pink Versace gown.

The supermodel opted for Versace while walking the carpet with Tom Brady at the 2008 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The following year, the couple walked the gala’s red carpet as husband and wife. The supermodel, wearing Versace yet again, was also two months pregnant with their first child.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, in a custom-made Versace minidress, at the 2009 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Another memorable fashion moment for the pair came in 2013. In keeping with the Costume Institute Benefit’s theme, “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” Brady donned a blue blazer and black loafer, while Bündchen wore a Stella Luna for Anthony Vaccarello studded sandal paired with an Anthony Vaccarello minidress.

The NFL quarterback rocked a blue suit jacket while his wife wore Anthony Vaccarello from head to toe at the 2013 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The event this year will celebrate Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, and we can’t wait to see what these Met Gala mainstays will wear.

Click through the gallery to see more of their looks through the years.

Want more?

Met Gala Couple Style Through the Years

What the Met Gala Themes Have Been In Years Past & What People Wore

Katy Perry’s Light-Up Dress & More of Her Met Gala Style Through the Year

Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala Through the Years