Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Step Out In Matching Suits For Anna Wintour’s Met Gala Pre-Party

View Slideshow Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen REX Shutterstock.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made a style statement in nearly-matching suits when they stepped out at Anna Wintour’s 2017 Met Gala pre party on Sunday evening in Manhattan.

The couple — who were spotted in Central Park with two of their children earlier in the day — wore chic fitted suits, white shirts and striking black shoes. While some reports said Bündchen and Brady were both wearing black jackets, a closer look revealed that New England Patriots star Brady was actually wearing a deep green velvet blazer. Meanwhile, Bündchen completed her ensemble with striking black sandals.

Other party goers included Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Roger Federer, Wendi Deng and Huma Abedin.

Brady and Bündchen have attended many Met Galas through the years, making them one of the most talked-about couples and most anticipated red carpet arrivals. This year, they are chairing the event with Perry and Williams. The highly anticipated gala will celebrate Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo,

