Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Cutest Red-Carpet Moments

Quarterback Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl for the seventh time, and sure to be in Houston’s NRG Stadium rooting for him Sunday will be his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brady and his New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, which airs on Fox.

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

The model continuously shows support for her NFL star husband. Bündchen took to social media after the Patriots won the AFC Championship on Jan. 22, captioning the post “Congratulations my love!” The couple was pictured wearing matching Conference Champions hats.

Speaking of accessories, she gave Brady a protection necklace to wear during Super Bowl LI.

“I’ve been very blessed to find her,” Brady said during a press conference earlier this week. “Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything. She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me.”

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together.

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Though they give fans glimpses into their family life on social media, it’s rare to see them on the red carpet. The biggest exception is the Met Gala in New York.

The duo have attended many Met Galas through the years — most memorably in 2008, which marked their first as a couple.

The supermodel opted for Versace while walking the carpet with Tom Brady at the 2008 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The following year, Brady and Bündchen walked the gala’s red carpet as a married couple. The supermodel was also two months pregnant at the time with their first child.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, in a custom-made Versace minidress, at the 2009 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

In 2013, Bündchen made a major shoe statement at the event, wearing Anthony Vaccarello from head to toe, while Brady rocked a sky-blue suit jacket.

The NFL quarterback rocked a blue suit jacket at the 2013 Met Gala, while his wife wore Anthony Vaccarello from head to toe. REX Shutterstock.

