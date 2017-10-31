Matt Lauer Channels Dolly Parton for Halloween and More ‘Today’ Hosts Go Country

View Slideshow Matt Lauer as Dolly Parton during the 'Today Show' Halloween special. Rex Shutterstock

Every year, the hosts of “The Today Show go all out with outrageous Halloween costumes — and this year, the trend rang just as true with over-the-top costumes inspired by everyone’s favorite country stars.

Early on Tuesday, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and the rest of the NBC team donned their suede, denim and cowboy boots for an outback look that mirrored well-known country singers.

Matt Lauer as Dolly Parton. Rex Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly dresses as Shania Twain during NBC’s “Today” show Halloween special. Rex Shutterstock

In a special Halloween segment that was hosted by Reba McEntire, Lauer donned a white dress with hanging sequins as Dolly Parton, Roker wore Willie Nelson’s signature bandana and braids, and Guthrie put on bejeweled blue suit as Kenny Rogers. Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly transformed into Blake Shelton and Billy Ray Cyrus, respectively.

Still, it was Kathie Lee Gifford who stole the show with her Miley Cyrus, arriving swinging on a massive wrecking ball.

Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Al Roker as Willie Nelson. Rex Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly also managed to raise eyebrows with her Shania Twain costume, which she donned as the real Twain stood nearby. The real Cyrus and Shelton also made the appearances, with the latter performing “I’ll Name the Dogs” from the “Texoma Shore” movie.

See some of this year’s most outrageous (and most true to life) Halloween costumes in the gallery.