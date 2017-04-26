How Celebs Braved the Torrential NYC Rain in Heels for the Time 100 Gala

View Slideshow Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala 2017. REX Shutterstock

The weather was far from perfect last night (Tuesday, April 25) at the Time 100 Gala in New York, but that didn’t stop celebrities from stepping out to celebrate 2017’s most influential people. Despite its raining cats and dogs, stars stunned in sky-high stilettos for the occasion.

Blake Lively walked the red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds, wearing a floral lace gown by Marchesa that likely required a lot of boob tape to keep everything in place. The “Deadpool” actor, who sported a navy suit, seemed to be a fan of his wife’s look, admiring her as they posed for pictures.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato went for a plunging embellished blue gown by Zuhair Murad, paired with pointy-toed stilettos.

Demi Lovato sports an entirely blue ensemble on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Ashley Graham, who was recognized at the event, paired a Cami NYC satin dress, cinched at the waist with a corset and with a thigh-high slit, with Jimmy Choo “Pearl” peep-toe pumps and a diamond choker necklace.

Ashley Graham wears a gown by Cami NYC. REX Shutterstock

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell showed up for the gala last night rocking an Azzedine Alaïa dress with a pleated leather skirt and black embellished sandals.

Naomi Campbell steps out at the Time 100 Gala. REX Shutterstock

For the rest of the Time 100 Gala red carpet looks, check out the gallery.