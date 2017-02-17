Celebs Front Row at NYFW: Tiffany Trump Shunned, Kylie Jenner Holds Court With Madonna & More

View Slideshow L-R: Tiffany Trump, Kylie Jenner and Madonna at Philipp Plein's fall 2017 NYFW show. REX Shutterstock.

Buzzy moments were abound as designers paraded their fall 2017 wares down the runway at New York Fashion Week, which concluded today.

Along with the beautiful and edgy footwear presented came a horde of celebrities who lined the front rows to observe what could be their next red carpet look.

Tiffany Trump , who was reportedly snubbed by some guests at Philipp Plein ’s show, sits front row at the fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Magical moments sometimes happen when seats are arranged around stars who might not otherwise share close encounters. Such was the case with Madonna and Kylie Jenner on Monday at Philipp Plein’s show.

The 19-year-old beauty mogul and the hitmaker shared laughs alongside Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga, who had a mouth accessory in common with Madge: sparkling diamond grills.

L-R: Tyga, Kylie Jenner and Madonna sit front row at the fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

But the star power of the queen of pop and the queen of lip-kits was eclipsed by an unlikely guest — Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s second daughter.

The 23-year-old was reportedly shunned by fashion editors who refused to take their front row seats by her side, which created an embarrassing scene when she was surrounded by empty seats amid a packed house.

Julianne Moore (left) and Gwyneth Paltrow sit front row at the fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, Plein compared the humiliating actions to bullying.

“I mean can you blame someone, like a family member, can you blame a daughter for having… a father who has the wrong political direction,” he said. “I’m not a politician… I just don’t think it’s right to judge or treat someone not with respect because she or he is the daughter or son of somebody people don’t like. I think that’s so bad.”

Plein added that he did not invite the blonde, but after she reached out and requested to attend his show, he was happy to indulge the daughter from Donald’s second marriage to Marla Maples. His eldest daughter Ivanka Trump is from his first marriage to Ivana Trump.

Paris Hilton , left, and Nicky Hilton pose at the fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

According to reports, when Tiffany arrived to take her sit, it caused controversy. “Seating s**tshow at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump,” Alyssa Vingan Klein, the editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, tweeted. “SHOCKER.”

An image tweeted by a Wall Street Journal writer shows the socialite wearing pink Valentino Rockstud pumps (which retail for $995 but are available for $519 on eBay.com) alongside a male companion to her right, and empty seats to her left.

Millie Bobby Brown, left, and A$AP Rocky sit front row at the fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, things went smoothly at Calvin Klein’s show on Friday, which attracted Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow, who posed next to each other, as well as other boldface name pairs such as Lauren Hutton and Brooke Shields, and A$AP Rocky and Millie Bobby Brown.

Paris Hilton and her sister, Nicky Hilton-Rothschild enjoyed the Oscar de la Renta show, and on Sunday the celeb front row roster included Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger and Sarah Jessica Parker at Prabal Gurung’s presentation.

L-R: Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger and Sarah Jessica Parker at Prabal Gurung’s show. REX Shutterstock.



