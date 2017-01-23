Why It’s Surprising That Tiffany Trump Wore These Aquazzura Flats

Tiffany Trump at a pre-inauguration dinner on Jan. 19. REX Shutterstock

On Sunday, President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany posed for a photo with half-brother Eric Trump with the Washington Monument in the background — a totally normal photo for someone visiting Washington, D.C.

But upon closer look, there’s something a bit curious to note. Tiffany is wearing a pair of Aquazzura’s signature Christy flats splashed with a glittery United States flag print. While these shoes are certainly patriotic, it’s a bit odd that she chose to wear Aquazzura, given that the designer label filed a lawsuit against half-sister Ivanka Trump’s brand and partner Marc Fisher for copying its popular Wild Thing fringe sandal.

🇺🇸 A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Aquazzura Christy flats worn by Tiffany Trump Courtesy of Aquazzura

Ivanka Trump announced before Inauguration Day that she would be stepping away from her eponymous fashion line in order to avoid conflicts of interest as she moves to Washington with her family to support her father.

In a response filed in August with U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York in response to Aquazzura’s suit, Ivanka’s legal team says that the style in question, called Hettie, doesn’t violate trade dress laws, create unfair competition or unfair trade practices. Trump and Marc Fisher also filed a counterclaim asking the courts to rule that the shoes in question aren’t subject to trademark protection.

Aquazzura’s Wild Thing sandal (left) and Ivanka Trump’s Hettie sandal (right). Courtesy of Net-a-porter & Bloomingdale's.

Last year, Aquazzura went so far as to call out the Ivanka Trump shoe on Instagram. In May, Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio told Footwear News that he’s willing to call out other brands and designers, too.

“I have nothing against Ivanka Trump. It’s not only her, and I’m glad to do other posts,” Osorio said. “I plan to do the same with Steve Madden and other people who have ripped us off. Even some of my direct competitors are copying me. … Sometimes I look at the buys in department stores, and I see copies of my shoes. We need to be harder with our retailers. They need to protect us. You can’t cannibalize one business with another.”

According to The Fashion Law, since Aquazzura’s original filing, it has expanded its trade dress infringement suit against Ivanka Trump to include the Christy flat (the style Tiffany is wearing), which is covered by design patent protection. Ivanka Trump’s line includes a similar lace-up pair called Tropica.

Ivanka Trump Tropica flats. Nordstrom

It remains to be seen whether Tiffany’s glittery flats could be the source of a future family feud.

