Tiffany Trump Dons Shoes by British Designer for Inauguration Day

Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump on Inauguration Day. Splash News.

Tiffany Trump is with her family at the White House for Inauguration Day, to watch her father Donald Trump get sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

For the historic event, she chose to wear black ankle boots by British designer Aruna Seth. The style is the Farfalla and retails for $688.

Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump on Inauguration Day. Rex Shutterstock.

According to Seth, her team was contacted because Tiffany is an admirer of the label.

“It is an absolute honor that our shoes were chosen by Tiffany Trump to compliment her outfit,” Seth told FN. “Over the years, we have been involved in some momentous occasions, but this really tops it.”

Earlier in the day, Melania and Trump arrived at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., for a church service. Melania donned a pale blue cashmere double-faced coat by Ralph Lauren, paired with blue pumps.

Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

