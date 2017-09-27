Mandy Moore’s Heels Sparkled on the Red Carpet at ‘This Is Us’ Premiere

Mandy Moore and the rest of the "This Is Us" cast walked the red carpet for the show's season two premiere. Rex Shutterstock

The wait is finally over.

After a summerlong hiatus, NBC’s hit drama series “This Is Us” returned for its much-anticipated second season last night. The show’s all-star ensemble cast stepped out in style to celebrate the premiere at a party held at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, dazzled in a shimmery multicolored Rosie Assoulin dress, trimmed with a floral strap. She topped off her elegant look with an Edie Parker clutch and Sophia Webster’s navy blue Rosalind evening sandals, which feature crystal-studded heels for a touch of sparkle.

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore wore a Rosie Assoulin dress and Sophia Webster’s Rosalind heels. Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at Moore’s Sophia Webster heels. Rex Shutterstock

Actor Milo Ventimiglia — Moore’s on-screen husband, Jack — went for a more casual vibe, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, which he paired with well-worn black boots. Known for his fun and quirky red carpet style, co-star Chris Sullivan (who plays Toby) rocked gray jeans and an embellished blazer, along with a few cool accessories, including black oxfords, a flatcap and a tie.

Milo Ventimiglia dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and well-worn boots. Rex Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan added plenty of accessories to his premiere look. Rex Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, went all-black in a custom Kiyonna wrap dress and simple Stuart Weitzman sandals, while her TV brother, Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson), looked dapper in a light gray suit accessorized with a colorful plaid tie and tan burnished leather monk-strap shoes.

Chrissy Metz accessorized her wrap dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Justin Hartley donned a pair of burnished leather monk-strap shoes. Rex Shutterstock

While the adults made a strong showing, it was the youngest stars of “This Is Us” who stole the spotlight on the red carpet. Ten-year-old Parker Bates, who plays a young Kevin, showed off his cool fashion sense in a blue velvet Appaman suit and white K-Swiss kicks. Lonnie Chavis (young Randall Pearson) looked sleek and sophisticated in white jeans, a white button-down shirt and a navy blazer. He added a little extra flair with a pair of white sneakers adorned with glittery tigers on the vamp. Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate Pearson) looked adorable in a ballet-inspired tulle-skirted dress by Bentley + Lace, which she paired with custom, butterfly-embellished high-top sneakers.

“This Is Us” kid stars Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Lonnie Chavis all wore sneakers on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Hancsicsak’s tweenaged co-star, Eris Baker (Tess Pearson), appeared to channel Michael Jackson in a glittery sequined jacket and leather pants, topped with a pair of black combat boots featuring white laces printed with inspiring words such as “unstoppable” and “ambitious.” Nine-year-old Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) charmed the crowd in a pretty long-sleeved floral dress and patent leather ballet flats with bows on the heel.

Eris Baker made a statement with her lace-up combat boots. Rex Shutterstock