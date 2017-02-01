How ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Went From Wearing Payless to Alexander McQueen

Chrissy Metz REX Shutterstock.

“This Is Us” has been a critical and ratings success, and with a two-season renewal in the books, fans of the NBC series should get used to seeing the “Big Three” on the small screen.

Breakout star Chrissy Metz, who was nominated for a best supporting actress Golden Globe last month, has quickly become a fan favorite.

Chrissy Metz at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock.

It’s been a long road to fame, success and red carpets for the 36-year-old actress. When she landed the role of Kate Pearson on “This Is Us,” Metz had 81 cents in her bank account. “Getting the role of Kate has changed everything,” she told Glamour magazine.

Metz looked back on her time growing up in Florida when her mother couldn’t afford to buy her a pair of Keds shoes. “My friend offered to glue her little blue label onto my Payless shoes! I can laugh about it now, but it was a big deal to me as a kid. Comedy soon became my outlet,” she said.

Chrissy Metz at <em>Entertainment Weekly</em>‘s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee celebration. REX Shutterstock.

With her career boom, Metz says she’s making a lot more money — enough to cover rent, pay off credit cards and buy a pair of Alexander McQueen shoes — but will always remain grateful.

“I still get buyer’s remorse … I’m so convinced I shouldn’t have bought them, I still haven’t busted them out of the box,” she told Glamour.

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley (who round out the “Big Three” with Metz) also star in “This Is Us,” along with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

