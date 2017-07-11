This Is How Lady Gaga Styles the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collab

After months of anticipation, Supreme and Louis Vuitton’s collaboration was finally released in June. The streetwear-meets-runway collection has already raked in a number of celebrity fans — among them Madonna, Justin Bieber and rappers Drake and Travis Scott — and now Lady Gaga is voicing her approval of the coveted range, which includes apparel, footwear, leather goods and accessories.
The “Joanne” singer-songwriter shared a look at her Supreme x Louis Vuitton style on Instagram, pairing the collection’s Leather Baseball Jacket in red with a Keepall 45 and Christopher Backpack in Louis Vuitton’s signature epi leather. “Now that’s a collaboration,” Gaga wrote.
The singer also shared a throwback image with a customized Supreme Hermès Birkin bag from her spring/summer 2011 Paper magazine editorial, shot by Terry Richardson. The bag was created in 2011, reportedly as a custom design for the wife of Supreme founder James Jebbia.
