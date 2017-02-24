Then & Now: Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Viola Davis and More Stars on the Oscars Red Carpet

View Slideshow Natalie Portman at the Oscars in 2005 (left) and at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party in 2015. REX Shutterstock

In advance of the 2017 Academy Awards, FN is taking a look back at the first time some of this year’s nominees attended the awards.

Meryl Streep was nominated for her role in “Kramer vs. Kramer” in 1979 and won an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role. Now with 20 Oscar nominations under her belt, she’s the most-nominated actor or actress ever. This year, Streep is nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

In 1979, she posed with “Kramer” co-star Dustin Hoffman after winning her award wearing a white dress and coordinating jacket. At her most recent Oscars, in 2015, Streep wore a custom look by Lanvin.

Meryl Streep with Dustin Hoffman at the Academy Awards in 1979 (left) and in 2015. REX Shutterstock

Natalie Portman first attended the Oscars in 2005 wearing Lanvin, nominated for her role in “Closer.” This year, she is nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for her turn as Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie.”

Natalie Portman in 2005 (left) and 2015. REX Shutterstock

In 1997, Nicole Kidman attended the Oscars with then-husband Tom Cruise. She wore a custom Dior gown created by John Galliano. At her last Oscars appearance, in 2015, Kidman wore Louis Vuitton.

Nicole Kidman with Tom Cruise at the Oscars in 1997 (left) and Kidman at the Oscars in 2015. REX Shutterstock

Red-carpet star Michelle Williams turned heads in a canary yellow Vera Wang gown at her first Oscars in 2006. She still loves color, wearing a bright red Louis Vuitton gown at her most recent appearance, which was in 2012.

Michelle Williams at the Academy Awards in 2006 (left) and in 2012 (right). REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis, nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for “Fences,” first attended the Oscars in 2009 wearing Reem Acra. In 2015, she wore a blush pink gown by Zac Posen.

Viola Davis in 2009 (left) and in 2015. REX Shutterstock

The 2017 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday on ABC.

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the Oscars then and now including Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer.

