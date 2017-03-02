The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Close Out H&M Runway Show in Memorable Fashion

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid crossed paths on Wednesday during H&M Studio’s Paris Fashion Week show. Hadid walked the runway in the retailer’s spring ’17 ready-to-wear collection, while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd performed songs off his new album, “Starboy.”

The Weeknd performing during H&M's Paris Fashion Week.

Hadid had her sister, Gigi Hadid, in tow as both models closed out the show hand in hand. Other notable models seen on the catwalk included Amber Valletta, Elsa Hosk and Winnie Harlow. Nicki Minaj, Sasha Lane and Alexa Chung were spotted sitting front row.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid close out the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week.

H&M’s Studio collection followed in the footsteps of other labels, including Tommy Hilfiger, as it was a see-now, buy-now event. This also marked H&M Studio’s first collection to feature menswear. Footwear styles included ballerina-like leather shoes and Velcro sandals; the clothing designs, featuring lace and ruffles, had a Victorian feel.

Bella Hadid walking in the H&M fall '17 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Weeknd has been promoting his own H&M collaboration, which includes a curated selection of spring garments.

