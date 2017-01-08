Thandie Newton Has Worn These Comfy 6-Inch Heels for 6 Years — And They’re on Sale

View Slideshow Thandie Newton wears Charlotte Olympia's "Carmen" heels at the 2016 "Creed" premiere in London. REX Shutterstock.

Thandie Newton has managed to reach soaring heights in comfort for at least six years in one of her favorite shoe styles by Charlotte Olympia.

The acclaimed actress’ many appearances on the red carpet has provided plenty of opportunities to discover looks that work well, and it’s the label’s “Carmen” wedges that rank among her go-to styles. The shoes retail for $745 but are currently on sale for $179 at Modaoperandi.com.

Thandie Newton wears Charlotte Olympia's "Carmen" heels at the 2016 "Creed" premiere in London.

Charlotte Olympia’s “Carmen” heels; $745 (sale price $179); Modaoperandi.com. Courtesy of Modaoperandi.com.

Featuring black suede and gold piping, the shoes are designed with a 1.4-inch platform and a nearly 6-inch heel height, and an almond-toe profile. She wore them last year at the London “Creed” premiere, and in 2013 when she met Queen Elizabeth II. One of the earliest images of Newton with the heels was snapped in 2010 at the Louis Vuitton Bond Street Maison launch in London.

Queen Elizabeth II (left) speaks with Thandie Newton, wearing Charlotte Olympia’s “Carmen” heels, in 2013. REX Shutterstock.

Thandie Newton wears Charlotte Olympia’s “Carmen” heels in 2010. REX Shutterstock.

Still, the HBO “Westworld” star will likely wear something new today at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where she’s vying for a best supporting actress statue. The program, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

On Saturday she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing red Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals at a BAFTA luncheon and posed alongside her costar Angela Sarafyan. In the science fiction-Western drama, Newton portrays android brothel madam Maeve Millay, with Sarafyan costarring as her protege Clementine Pennyfeather. The actresses wear American Old West-inspired boots while charming human customers in the Mariposa Saloon.

Thandie Newtown wears red Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals at the 2017 BAFTA luncheon in Los Angeles with her “Westworld” costar Angela Sarafyan. REX Shutterstock.

View more of Thandie Newton’s red carpet style over the years.





