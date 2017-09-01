Teyana Taylor’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Wears $800 Outfits & Has 200K More Instagram Followers Than You

Teyana Taylor’s daughter’s Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci summer outfit. Courtesy of Instagram

Fans may not be able to get enough Teyana Taylor and her sneaker collab with Reebok, but the true up-and-coming style star in her family is her daughter with husband, Cleveland Cavaliers baller Iman Shumpert, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. The 1-year-old is always dressed impeccably and is definitely one to follow among celebrity kids.

She’s already garnered over 200,000 followers on Instagram, and if you click the follow button on her profile, you’ll see why. Her latest look on Wednesday will sweep you away. Iman wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana pineapple sundress, which is available online for $450, and that was paired with matching metallic Gucci sandals priced at $330. Her shoes had shiny, bright pink and blue stripes along with the brand’s signature colors running next to the clasp.

With just those two items, we’re already at a whopping $780. She’s worn Gucci several times on her ‘gram and trendy brands, such as Dr. Martens, Vans and Adidas. Seriously, if you’re not following her yet, you should do so ASAP.

Caption this: When you're trying to have your picture moment, but Mommy wants you to sit down, stopping you from being Great! j/k mommy 🤗 Dress: Dolce & Gabbana Sandals: Gucci @childsplayclothing A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Gucci Kids Web strap sandals, $330; farfetch.com

