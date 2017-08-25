Taylor Swift’s Fierce Comeback Continues With a Powerful Pair of Thigh-High Stompers

Taylor Swift's new "Reputation" album promo. Courtesy of Instagram

Not only is Taylor Swift back with new music, but she surprised fans with a totally unexpected new look. After what seemed like an eternity of social media teasers, the star finally confirmed the official release date of her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” coming out Nov. 10.

Such an occasion calls for all the right promo, so what better time to show off her transformation? Along with the drop of her album cover, featuring a grungy black and white photo with her sporting a ragged sweater, she followed up with an eye-catching photo proving she’s back and here to stay. Swift posed in an orange-lit set while wearing an entirely black outfit.

The highlight of the “Bad Blood” singer’s look is her fierce pair of black over-the-knee Gianvito Rossi boots. With the boots front and center, she debuted her ensemble at the perfect time since fall is right around the corner. The boots are suede with a sharp, pointed toe and 4-inch heel that will instantly elevate all your cold weather outfits.

If you feel inspired to steal her look, make sure you also check out Swift’s newly released merch. We have a feeling it will go great with the shoes.

New promo picture for reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Gianvito Rossi Lea Cuissard over-the-knee suede point-toe boots, $2,095; saksfifthavenue.com

