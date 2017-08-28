A Breakdown of All the Shoes in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Taylor Swift's new "Reputation" album promo. Courtesy of Instagram

Taylor Swift premiered the video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” during the VMAs last night. Swift has made it clear over the last few weeks that she is trying to reinvent her image; after clearing all social media accounts, the pop singer has been posting fragments of her new grunge-inspired aesthetic that will define her upcoming album “Reputation.” The music video also suggests Swift is trying out a new image, but not without an array of notable footwear styles.

The video is an eclectic mix of dark imagery, with “Thriller”-eque zombies, snakes, an army of women in bondage-style outfits and violent robbery scenes among the mayhem.

The narrative starts out with a red-dressed Swift in a throne surrounded by snakes. She wears gold sandal pumps with straps that slither around her feet and end at the ankle.

Then she becomes a cliché star, blinded by fame, holding a Grammy in a crashed car. This Swift dons platform peep-toe sandals with cheetah-print accents that match her fur coat.

Then, an acrobatic Taylor sings around a birdcage, imprisoned by her reputation. She wears a pair of bright orange sneaker boots that run thigh high and feature a peep toe, laces and stilettos.

Next we see a baseball bat-wielding Swift robbing a bank in blood-red thigh-high stiletto boots.

The next Swift revs up a motorcycle in black, studded lace-up combat boots. She has a small following of biker girls in over-the-knee boots.

Leading an army of plastic girls, a new Swift wears two-in-one shoes. Her platform boots are red with a plastic-texture finish and have details of black ankle-strap sandals over the foot.

Then a new Swift leads a choreography scene with dancers who are clearly intimidating. She wears over-the-knee boots again, this pair in a sock-boot style with striped detail accents.

And finally, in floral over-the-knee boots that match a minidress, Swift destroys an airplane with a chainsaw.

It’s unclear as of yet what the “new Taylor” will be like, but this commentary on reputations shows that Swift has killed off all versions of the “old Taylor,” and she did it while wearing stylish heels.