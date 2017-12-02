Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Lanvin Boots at Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift performing at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

Taylor Swift made her return to the stage at last night’s sold-out KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles.

The pop star sang several songs off her new album “Reputation,” as well her 2014 hits “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.” For the occasion, Swift wore a sequined gold hoodie with black velvet shorts from Raquel Allegra, paired with Lanvin chain-trimmed python leather lace-up boots.

Taylor Swift performing in Lavin ankle boots at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

The edgy combat-style booties featuring a chunky chain that seamlessly pulled together the pop star’s edgy-yet-glamourous performance look.

Taylor Swift on stage wearing wearing Lanvin leather boots. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, Swift was joined by famous pal Ed Sheeran to sing their latest collaboration, “End Game,” live for the first time. And she closed out the show with her hit single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

