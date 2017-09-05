Taylor Swift Continues Her Dark Streak at Her Best Friend Abigail Anderson’s Wedding

Taylor Swift at Abigail Anderson's wedding. Splash News

Taylor Swift has had an eventful few weeks. On top of the release of her new music, the star attended her long-time best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding over Labor Day weekend.

The reception was held at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and photos of the duo leaked online. While her bestie wore a classic, white wedding dress, Swift accompanied Anderson as a bridesmaid in a dark, floor-length halter dress with a matching lip. She accessorized with a simple silver necklace, but her shoes were covered as a result of the length of her gown.

Some fans pointed out online that Swift’s somber look complemented her dark transformation from the release of her “Reputation” album art. However, considering the happy occasion, it’s safe to assume there’s no correlation between the two. As part of Anderson’s wedding party, Swift also reportedly gave a speech at the wedding and she blew the guests away with it. Given how long they’ve been friends, we bet the pop star had plenty of stories to share.

Taylor Swift at Abigail Anderson’s wedding. Splash News

Want more?

A Breakdown of All the Shoes in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Taylor Swift Debuts Grunge Look in $405 Ragged Sweater on New ‘Reputation’ Album Cover

The Shoe Trend Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid Are Loving

How Taylor Swift’s Style Has Evolved Through the Years