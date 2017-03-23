Taraji P. Henson Rocks Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Denim Chap Boots on ‘Empire’ Set

Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. REX Shutterstock

We already know that Taraji P. Henson’s character, Cookie, on the hit show “Empire” has a bold wardrobe to match her fiery personality.

But we could see Cookie take her shoe game to the next level in new episodes. Earlier this week, Henson posted a photo on Instagram that looked as if she was on set, wearing a pair of the embellished denim chap boots from Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik’s collaboration. She even took the look a step further by adding pins and brooches all over the boots for a cool look.

In her post, Henson was promoting the show’s return on Wednesday night. The photo was also posted on the “Empire” Instagram account, which has us thinking we’ll see Cookie in this outfit very soon.

Aside from Rihanna wearing the boots, of course, Jennifer Lopez also wore a pair in her music video for “Ain’t Your Mama.”

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez wearing Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik thigh-high denim boots in her video for “Ain’t Your Mama.” Courtesy of YouTube.

