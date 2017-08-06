Taraji P. Henson Debuts New Hair in 6-Inch Heels & More Celebs at BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock’

View Slideshow L-R: Dascha Polanco, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae on the red carpet at the 2017 BET "Black Girls Rock" awards. REX Shutterstock

As the host of BET’s 2017 “Black Girls Rock” awards, “Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson was bound to hold court on the red carpet in a big way. And that she did — with a sexy David Koma dress, skyscraper Jimmy Choo peep-toe platform pumps and a new haircut.

The Oscar nominated star was joined by honorees and other celebrities on Saturday in Newark, N.J., for the pre-taped program airing Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. on the cable network.

Taraji P. Henson wears Jimmy Choo heels at BET’s “Black Girls Rock” awards. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Taraji P. Henson’s Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock

“What a night!” she captioned a photo on Instagram, teasing the premiere date.

In May Henson had a blond bob hairstyle, but for the evening honoring women, the “Hidden Figures” star debuted an ombre pompadour ‘do.

Taraji P. Henson in May, at left, and a new look at 2017 Black Girls Rock awards. REX Shutterstock

Her dress featured an alluring construction that included a plunging neckline, cutouts around the shoulder and a high slit on one side of the leg. She continued to show more flesh down to her shoes, where she revealed a silver pedi in Jimmy Choo’s peep-toe pump style on a 6-inch heel.

Issa Rae wears a blush beaded Lei Lou gown with black sandals.

Issa Rae cut an elegant figure in a plunging blush beaded gown by Lei Lou that had a floor-length hem and thigh-high slit, where she showed off a black sandal with delicate straps around the ankle and toe.

Yara Shahidi had on a ladylike Elie Saab gown with Jimmy Choo heels, Dascha Polanco rocked a sizzling Tome red dress with embellished pointed-toe pumps, and congresswoman Maxine Waters embraced red from head-to-toe.

Dascha Polanco wears a plunging red Tome dress with embellished pumps. REX Shutterstock

