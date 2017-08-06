Taraji P. Henson Debuts New Hair in 6-Inch Heels & More Celebs at BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock’

As the host of BET’s 2017 “Black Girls Rock” awards, “Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson was bound to hold court on the red carpet in a big way. And that she did — with a sexy David Koma dress, skyscraper Jimmy Choo peep-toe platform pumps and a new haircut.
The Oscar nominated star was joined by honorees and other celebrities on Saturday in Newark, N.J., for the pre-taped program airing Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. on the cable network.
“What a night!” she captioned a photo on Instagram, teasing the premiere date.
In May Henson had a blond bob hairstyle, but for the evening honoring women, the “Hidden Figures” star debuted an ombre pompadour ‘do.
Her dress featured an alluring construction that included a plunging neckline, cutouts around the shoulder and a high slit on one side of the leg. She continued to show more flesh down to her shoes, where she revealed a silver pedi in Jimmy Choo’s peep-toe pump style on a 6-inch heel.
Issa Rae cut an elegant figure in a plunging blush beaded gown by Lei Lou that had a floor-length hem and thigh-high slit, where she showed off a black sandal with delicate straps around the ankle and toe.
Yara Shahidi had on a ladylike Elie Saab gown with Jimmy Choo heels, Dascha Polanco rocked a sizzling Tome red dress with embellished pointed-toe pumps, and congresswoman Maxine Waters embraced red from head-to-toe.
