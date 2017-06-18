Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Rock The Runway At Dolce & Gabbana

Sistine and Sophia stallone, dolce and
Sistine and Sophia Stallone walk the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana spring 2018.
Sylvester Stallone’s look-alike daughters made waves when they appeared on the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana spring ’18 show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week on June 17.

Sophia and Sistine Stallone are the oldest of the three-time Oscar-nominee’s brood of five. Sophia, 20, donned a fitted leather knee-length skirt paired with a black bra top and a white collared shirt knotted at the midriff. The model’s look was complete with black ankle-strap heels.

sophia stallone, dolce & gabbana, milan men's fashion week Sophia Stallone, 20, walks the Dolce & Gabbana show at MFW. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, younger sister Sistine, 18 — who recently graduated high school — was dressed in a lacy black mini dress with a kimono-inspired jacket and black ankle-strap sandals.

dolce and gabbana, sistine stallone Sistine Stallone, 18, walks at the Dolce & Gabbana spring ’18 show. REX Shutterstock

Along with their 15-year-old sister Scarlet, the sisters have appeared in the pages and on covers of various magazines, including Harper by Harper’s Bazaar and The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, the trio recently served as the Joint Miss Golden Globes 2017.

