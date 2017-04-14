Celebrities Choose Bright Looks for Their California Superbloom Instagram Shots

superbloom
California's Superbloom 2017
After a winter of heavy rain, California’s natural beauty is on point this spring. Wildflowers are blanketing foothills along popular trails once affected by the state’s enduring drought. The massive amounts of poppies, dandelions and lupine — coined “superbloom” — have caused a photo frenzy on social media.

Even celebrities are using California’s flora for outdoorsy posts. Actor Taylor Lautner wore a bright orange sweater to match the poppies in Antelope Valley, Calif.

Bright orange jacket. Field of orange poppies. Coincidence? You'll never know.

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Disney star Rowan Blanchard also opted to wear a vibrant dress while among the poppies.

Celebrity trainer Cassey Ho reflected the purple lupine in her matching workout outfit.

YouTube personality Aggie Lal gathered her pals-in-pink at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Calif.

aggie lal superbloomAggie Lal Instagram

Certain areas hit their peak bloom weeks ago, and flowers are already beginning to dwindle. Actress Billie Lourd wore a dress emblazoned with more flowers than the actual poppy reserve.

