Celebrities Choose Bright Looks for Their California Superbloom Instagram Shots

California's Superbloom 2017 REX Shutterstock

After a winter of heavy rain, California’s natural beauty is on point this spring. Wildflowers are blanketing foothills along popular trails once affected by the state’s enduring drought. The massive amounts of poppies, dandelions and lupine — coined “superbloom” — have caused a photo frenzy on social media.

Even celebrities are using California’s flora for outdoorsy posts. Actor Taylor Lautner wore a bright orange sweater to match the poppies in Antelope Valley, Calif.

Bright orange jacket. Field of orange poppies. Coincidence? You'll never know. A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Disney star Rowan Blanchard also opted to wear a vibrant dress while among the poppies.

My BFF since kinder @raegannjade 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘 👭👭👭👭👭👭👭👭 A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Celebrity trainer Cassey Ho reflected the purple lupine in her matching workout outfit.

Literally right after grabbing all my hair and getting ready to put it in a ponytail…MY VERY LAST HAIR TIE BROKE AND FLEW SOMEWHERE IN THE BUSHES NEVER TO BE FOUND AGAIN! 😭 And that is the story behind this photo. Wearing all @popflex_active btw! 👍 A post shared by Cassey Ho (@blogilates) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

YouTube personality Aggie Lal gathered her pals-in-pink at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Calif.

Aggie Lal Instagram

Certain areas hit their peak bloom weeks ago, and flowers are already beginning to dwindle. Actress Billie Lourd wore a dress emblazoned with more flowers than the actual poppy reserve.