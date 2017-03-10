Why Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lawrence and the Biggest Stars Are Fans of Olgana Paris Heels

jennifer lawrence kim kardashian west olgana View Slideshow
Kim Kardashian West (left) wears Olgana Paris L'Admiral shoes; Jennifer Lawrence is also a fan of wearing Olgana Paris.
REX Shutterstock.

The stars have aligned for Olgana Paris shoes.

Founded in 2014, the luxury label has attracted its share of boldface names as fans, and after unveiling a sleek fall 2017 collection recently during Paris Fashion Week, chic street style and red-carpet moments are bound to follow.

kim kardashian west Olgana Paris L'AdmiralKim Kardashian West wears Olgana Paris L’Admiral shoes. REX Shutterstock.
kim kardashian west Olgana Paris L'AdmiralDetail of Kim Kardashian West’s Olgana Paris L’Admiral shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Among Olgana’s supporters are members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all wearing the shoes. Jenner participated in an editorial campaign, and both Kim and Khloe have rocked the heels on high-profile outings.

olgana paris shoesJennifer Lawrence wowed on the red carpet in booties by Olgana Paris. REX Shutterstock.
olgana paris shoesJennifer Lawrence wowed on the red carpet in booties by Olgana Paris. REX Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lawrence wore booties from the Parisian brand last year for the screening of “A Beautiful Planet.”

And yet another boost of star power came from Kirsten Dunst, who stepped out in the footwear for two events, teaming the chic shoes with elegant dresses.

olgana paris shoesGabrielle Union at an ESPY Awards pre-party wearing Olgana Paris shoes and Sophie Theallet dress. REX Shutterstock.
olgana paris shoesGabrielle Union at an ESPY Awards pre-party wearing Olgana Paris shoes and Sophie Theallet dress. REX Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Eva Longoria are among the other celebrities who favor the brand’s attention to detail and feminine touches, such as mink lining, asymmetrical straps, playful embellishments and other novel treatments.

