Christian Louboutin Ruled the Red Carpet at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere

View Slideshow Daisy Ridley at the "Star Wars" premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 9. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities were all about the embellishments and statement-making ensembles at last night’s premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Hollywood. And naturally, more than a few stepped out in footwear from Christian Louboutin, who created a special collection inspired by the film. (The designer himself also stepped out on the red carpet.)

Daisy Ridley, for one, sported a navy-sequined strapless dress featuring stars — from hot ready-to-wear brand Monse. The actress paired the look with strappy silver sandals from the red sole king.

Daisy Ridley wearing a dress by Monse with Christian Louboutin sandals at the ‘Star War s’ premiere. Rex Shutterstock

The shoe style perfectly complemented the star’s shimmering gown.

Daisy Ridley’s silver Christian Louboutin sandals. Rex Shutterstock

“Big Little Lies” actress Laura Dern hit the red carpet in a head-turning Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, and she also paired her ensemble with Louboutins.

Laura Dern wearing a semi-sheer lacy dress with matching boots. Rex Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o showed some leg in a green embellished dress featuring a thigh-high slit by Halpern teamed with slinky gold sandals.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing a green embellished dress featuring a thigh-high slit with gold sandals. Rex Shutterstock

To see what more celebs wore to the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Hollywood last night, check out our gallery.

