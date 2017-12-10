Christian Louboutin Ruled the Red Carpet at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere

Celebrities were all about the embellishments and statement-making ensembles at last night’s premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Hollywood. And naturally, more than a few stepped out in footwear from Christian Louboutin, who created a special collection inspired by the film. (The designer himself also stepped out on the red carpet.)
Daisy Ridley, for one, sported a navy-sequined strapless dress featuring stars — from hot ready-to-wear brand Monse. The actress paired the look with strappy silver sandals from the red sole king.
The shoe style perfectly complemented the star’s shimmering gown.
“Big Little Lies” actress Laura Dern hit the red carpet in a head-turning Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, and she also paired her ensemble with Louboutins.
Lupita Nyong’o showed some leg in a green embellished dress featuring a thigh-high slit by Halpern teamed with slinky gold sandals.
To see what more celebs wore to the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Hollywood last night, check out our gallery.
