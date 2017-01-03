Statement Shoe Styles From ‘Sex and the City’

View Slideshow From left to right: Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall from the "Sex and the City" film. REX Shutterstock.

Though “Sex and the City” came to an end more than 10 years ago, fans were lucky enough to get a little more Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) in their lives when the HBO series was reprised for the big screen in 2008, then again two years later for “Sex and the City 2.”

Rumors continue to swirl around a “Sex and the City 3” film. Whether or not Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte reunite once again, fans still have the iconic “Sex and the City” fashion to hold on to — not to mention the shoes.

Manolo Blahnik — and designer shoes in general — basically became synonymous with “Sex and the City” since it debuted in 1998 as a TV series. Ten years later, shoes were still the focal point. Remember those Manolo Blahnik blue satin Hangisi pumps from the first movie?

Throughout the ’08 film, Parker had access to a bevy of footwear designers, including Dior, Valentino and Christian Louboutin, thanks to costume designer Patricia Field. One shoe that was seen more than once during the first “Sex and the City” movie was the Dior Extreme. The gladiator sandal retailed for $770 at the time.

Sarah Jessica Parker (far right) in the Dior Extreme shoe from the “Sex and the City” film. REX Shutterstock.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw wearing Christian Dior sandals in the “Sex and the City” film. REX Shutterstock.

Parker’s co-stars were also decked in designer looks from head to toe.

From left to right: Kristin Davis as Charlotte York in Louboutin heels, Sarah Jessica Parker in Manolo Blahnik, and Cynthia Nixon in Gucci pumps while filming the “Sex and the City” film. REX Shutterstock.

Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) was seen in Prada, Miu Miu and Louboutin, while Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) donned YSL and Gucci shoes in both films.

From left to right: Kristin Davis in Miu Miu shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker in Dior sandals, Kim Cattrall wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cynthia Nixon in Brian Atwood heels in a scene from the “Sex and the City” film. REX Shutterstock.

For the scandalous and fan-favorite Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), she was dressed in Patricia Field and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones wearing Patricia Field mules in “Sex and the City 2.” REX Shutterstock.

As we keep our fingers crossed hoping to see these fashionable women together on the big screen for a third time, check out more of the best shoe looks from “Sex and the City” in the gallery below.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Nominated for Golden Globe Award

Sarah Jessica Parker Launches an Exclusive Holiday-Ready Shoe Collection With Net-a-Porter

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Spreading Her Fashion Wings