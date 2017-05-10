Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Really Into These Streetwear Brands

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in New York on May 9. Splash

Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas definitely aren’t keeping their relationship under wraps.

They’ve been spotted out and about in New York together a lot, and what we’ve learned is that this couple has a mutual love for streetwear brands. On Tuesday, they were seen walking in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. Turner wore a Supreme sweatshirt, and Jonas opted for a hoodie from streetwear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy’s collaboration with Fila. Turner completed her look with Louis Vuitton boots — a good mix, since Supreme currently has a collab with Louis Vuitton — and Jonas wore Reeboks.

Sophie Turner wore a Supreme sweatshirt with Louis Vuitton boots, while Joe Jonas paired his white Reebok sneakers with a Gosha Rubchinskiy x Fila sweatshirt. Splash

Turner and Jonas lunch at New York restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda on May 9. Splash

At another point that same day, Turner was spotted wearing the same Reeboks Jonas had on earlier. The two were also seen on an outing with one of Jonas’ younger brothers, Frankie. Needless to say, this young couple is definitely into the casual-cool streetwear brands that have been enjoying major popularity of late.

Turner wearing white Reebok sneakers with Jonas, who also opted for white sneakers. Splash

Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas (center) and his younger brother Frankie in New York on May 8. Splash

