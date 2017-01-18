Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Dishes on Her Favorite Affordable Shoes

Arielle Charnas, the creator of the popular fashion blog Something Navy, has a shoe closet to envy. Featuring Isabel Marant, Christian Louboutin, Chanel, The Row and many more labels on her blog and Instagram account, you’d think the social influencer would have ditched her more affordable shoe options. To some surprise, she still keeps her favorites.
Noting Aldo, Steve Madden and Sam Edelman, Charnas told Footwear News, at the 27th Annual Financo CEO Forum, that she used to never be able to splurge on shoes.
“Shoes for me are the best part of an outfit. With that said, I was never able to splurge. That only started to happen in the last two years because of the jobs I was getting. Before that it was Steve Madden, Aldo and Same Edelman,” she said. “I still do keep a lot my favorites. I think there’s a misconception on affordable shoes. They last longer than people would expect. I still have a bunch.”
With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, Charnas has found something to splurge on as her influence and career on social media continues to grow and it’s shoes.
She said, “My first big purchase was a Proenza Schouler pump. My older sister took me to that store Kirna Zabete [in New York City]. My sister said, ‘You need to stop spending your money on a bunch of Forever 21 pieces and splurge on really amazing pieces you can have in your wardrobe forever.’ I never understood that because as a blogger I always needed new things all the time. So that was my first big splurge.”
