Celebrities Who Took the Biggest Fashion Risks at the Met Gala

View Slideshow Solange Knowles wearing Thom Browne at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

At the Met Gala on Monday night, the theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” called for an avant-garde style of dressing.

While some stars stuck to more conventional red-carpet gowns, others chose to take major fashion risks. Some wore Comme des Garçons looks, while others interpreted the theme in their own way, wearing items by other designers.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Caroline Kennedy, Rihanna and Helen Lasichanh all wore Comme des Garçons designs, featuring wild prints and colors as well as interesting structures.

Rihanna wearing a Comme des Garçons dress with Dsquared2 lace-up sandals. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell William’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, wearing Comme des Garçons. REX Shutterstock

Caroline Kennedy wearing Comme des Garçons. REX Shutterstock

Others went a different route. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid showed off lots of skin, and Cara Delevingne matched her hair to her silver Chanel suit and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. REX Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne wearing a Chanel suit and silver pointed-toe Christian Louboutins. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry certainly looked unconventional in her Maison Margiela Artisanal red dress, coat, boots and headpiece.

Katy Perry wearing Maison Margiela. REX Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge also took a major risk by pairing a white cut-out gown with Balenciaga’s red thigh-high sockboots and a pink face covering — she was nearly unrecognizable, but it certainly fit the bill for the evening.

Lily Aldridge wearing Balenciaga sockboots on the red carpet REX Shutterstock

Solange Knowles took the puffer coat to the next level in her Thom Browne black puffy coat dress featuring a long train.

Solange Knowles wearing a Thom Browne dress with booties. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars who took a big fashion risk at the Met Gala.

Want more?

Jaden Smith Wears Louis Vuitton Boots at the 2017 Met Gala — And Carries Dreadlocks as a Clutch

Virgil Abloh Debuts His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 at the Met Gala

35 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Met Gala