Solange Got a Blond Hair Makeover — See How She Styled Her New Look at NYFW

Solange Knowles is now a blonde. Beyonce’s sister debuted her new makeover when she performed the soundtrack to the Maryan Nassir Zadeh spring 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week. The Grammy winner took a page from Kim Kardashian’s book and went blond.

While her hairstyle no longer holds the volume of her previous ‘dos, Knowles brought the volume to her new look with in her clothing. Her ultra-wide leg trousers gave the look a flowing appeal, especially when paired with a long-sleeved flowing cropped top and sleek white boots.

Knowles shared a similar look on Instagram, this time pairing a glimmering white tee with wide leg trousers. Adding another touch of volume, she introduced a thick waist belt to the mix and finished the outfit with black ankle boots.

Always sharp with her fashion sense, Knowles used to pair her voluminous hair shapes with slim, sleek heels to bring balance to the overall look. At Paris Fashion Week last season, the singer flaunted her voluminous locks alongside an embroidered Chloé dress and heeled sandals with a refined, curving strap.

