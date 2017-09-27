Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Louboutin Heels on ‘Good Morning America’

Sofia Vergara outside of "Good Morning America." Rex Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara got up bright and early this morning to dish about tonight’s season nine premiere of her sitcom on “Good Morning America.” The star looked elegant as always, definitely much better than most of us look at 7 a.m.

Her dress, in stunning, form-hugging lace with an off-the-shoulder silhouette paired perfectly with her shoe of choice, the Christian Louboutin Lady Peep pumps.

Sofia Vergara at “Good Morning America.” Rex Shutterstock

Finished in luxe patent leather, the Lady Peep towers at an astonishing height of nearly 6 inches. A platform and slight peep-toe make this style the perfect blend of confidence and elegance.

As any “Modern Family” fan knows, Vergara’s character is never seen without a high pair of stilettos, so it’s no surprise that Vergara sauntered onto the “Good Morning America” with ease in this footwear.

Christian Louboutin Lady Peep pumps, $945; Christianlouboutin.com

Following the show, Vergara posted an Instagram of herself while on this morning’s episode. She and the “Good Morning America” team all seem excited for tonight’s premiere, which airs on ABC at 9 p.m.

@goodmorningamerica this morning! 😍😍 #modernfamily season premier tonight!!! 💃🏻 @joineby A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

