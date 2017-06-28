Sofia Richie’s Black and White Look is Anything But Boring

Sofia Richie out and about in L.A. REX/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Sofia Richie is a fan of the classic white sneaker. The star was seen rocking a clean pair of kicks with rumored romantic interest Scott Disick this month, and now she’s back on her own with another fresh version of the shoe.

She stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a cool and casual summer outfit you might want for yourself. Richie wore the iconic white Gucci cotton tee and toned it down with a closet staple from Topshop: black jeans, which you can purchase on the site for only $70. For a pop of color, she finished her look with a mini Dolce & Gabbana tote bag, blue Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, and gold bracelets on both arms. As far as her shoes, Richie opted for white Puma x the Kooples Clyde sneakers that retail for $195, a collab that combines the classic Puma silhouette with The Kooples’ Parisian vibes.

Sofia Richie out and about in L.A. REX/Shutterstock

Puma x the Kooples Clyde white sneakers, $195; thekooples.com

