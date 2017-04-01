Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor & Ariel Winter Made Smurf Tribute Style Statements at Premiere

View Slideshow L-R: Castmates Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato and Ariel Winter at the "Smurfs: The Lost Village" premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor and Ariel Winter joined their “Smurfs: The Lost Village” castmates today at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

The entertainers voice characters in the 3D animated picture and made apt style statements that nodded the blue creatures.

Trainor rocked a floral dress teamed with Rebecca Minkoff’s crushed velvet blue booties in the hue of her character Melody. The “Bojana Too” faux velvet stompers feature a 4-inch stacked heel and retail for $150, but are currently on sale for $112.50 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Though it’s a subtle nod, Winter used her nail polish color to pay tribute to her character SmurfLily. The “Modern Family” actress completed her look with a racy strapless mini dress that featured sheer panels around the midsection and hips, and a pair of towering black pumps.

Meanwhile, Lovato took inspiration from Smurfette — who has an obsession with flowers. The singer-actress had on an airy, floral-print maxi dress with sultry strappy-spiral sandals.

The actresses posed with the rest of the cast at the event and fans at the premiere. The film hits theaters on April 7 and features Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf, Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf, Jack McBrayer as Clumsy Smurf, Danny Pudi as Brainy Smurf, and Rainn Wilson as Gargamel.

