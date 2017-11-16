Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Makes Stylish Debut as Golden Globes Ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson named Golden Globes Ambassador. Rex Shutterstock

For the 75th anniversary of the awards ceremony, the Golden Globes is doing away with its tradition of Miss Golden Globes — a ceremonial title for the kids of Hollywood starlets. Instead, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter has been tapped to take on a new role as Golden Globes Ambassador, where she will support special causes as the face of the program.

The 16-year-old hit the red carpet at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle magazine’s Ambassador presentation on Tuesday at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, where she was feted by film and TV stars. Johnson looked sleek in a black dress with cutouts and a floor-length hem that covered her sandals.

Speaking to Footwear News, the teen said that she’s worried about “making sure I have comfortable shoes” during the night of the forthcoming awards show.

The ceremony attracted more than 20 million viewers last year and is expected to be even bigger as the awards celebrate a milestone 75th year. Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, served as the previous Miss Golden Globes — handing out statues to winners.

For the 2018 show, the position has been expanded to include philanthropic work for the Golden Globes’ charitable fund year-round.

Johnson also tells Footwear News that she’s involved with all of her family’s projects, of which it includes The Rock’s Under Armour sneakers, and the Johnson family’s production company: “I’ve been helping my parents since I was 11 and 12 years old and appreciate that they’ve given me an opportunity. “

The Golden Globes will air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.